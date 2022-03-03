Welwyn Garden City church opens its doors to Ukraine donations

St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Welwyn Garden City aims to bring together the locals to help, pray and donate essential items to the Poland and Ukraine border. - Credit: Rev’d Emma Hopegood

People from across Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield have been moved to support Ukrainians here and abroad following the Russian invasion.

St Mary Magdalene’s Church WGC is inviting locals to help, pray and donate essential items to the Poland and Ukraine border.

Rev Emma Hopegood spoke to the owners of a Polish restaurant in Hatfield who had been in contact with friends in Poland and churches in the surrounding areas to be able to arrange for a van of supplies to be sent to the border to help those fleeing Ukraine.

The response she received was amazing.

“We felt moved to take some practical action just to show our love and compassion for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. The first thing we did was set up a prayer tree outside the church, and that’s been incredible.

"People can add a blue or yellow ribbon around the tree as a sign of our prayers and out love for fellow humans who have obviously been forced to flee their homes in the most awful circumstances.

“We have been driven to sort of get up off our knees and get up and act and do something and the response has been incredible. We have taken over £2,000 worth of donations, easily. We’ve been inundated which has been wonderful,” Emma said.

The response and help received was such a success that the church plans to hold more donation drives starting from this Sunday between 11.30am-1pm and then every weekday next week between 3-6pm.

Michael Siewniak, a member of the Polish community in Welwyn Garden City organised vans to pick up and drop donations from St Mary Magdalene’s to the Polish White Eagle Club in Balham, London, which is the essential hub for donations to the Polish border.

St Mary Magdalene’s has a list of essential items they want to provide to fleeing Ukrainians these include pregnant women, new mothers and many who are in need of fresh, clean clothes.

Churches from the nearby areas such as St Etheldreda’s Church and Saint John the Evangelist in Lemsford are also collecting donations at their churches and transporting them to Mary Magdalene's to load onto the vans that go to London.

The church is also hoping to hear from anybody with a van who is willing to drive to London, or help with the cost the fuel, or even any volunteers who can help sort out donations.

“Anybody that wants to help is welcome. I really appreciate everybody’s generosity in this small thing we are able to do, but with small things come great love," added Emma.

For a list of donations and further details visit st-mary-magdalene.org.uk or facebook.com/StMaryMagdaleneWGC