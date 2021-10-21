Lloyds announce branch closure to leave Hatfield with one bank

Published: 10:16 AM October 21, 2021

Lloyds have announced their Hatfield branch will close next year. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Lloyds have announced the closure of their Hatfield branch, leaving the town centre with just one bank.

The bank announced they would be shutting more than 40 branches in the coming months, with Hatfield’s to go on March 1 next year.

The past year has seen HSBC, Santander and Barclays all leave the town centre, with just Halifax set to be left when Lloyds closes.

“Like many other businesses, we've seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years, and this decline is continuing,” said retail director Vim Maru.

“Our branches remain a fundamental part of how we serve our customers but we need to ensure the size of our branch network reflects the number of customers wanting to use them.”