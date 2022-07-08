An area of the garden at Isabel Hospice’s Living Well with Isabel community hub in Welwyn Garden City has been redeveloped by a group of green-fingered volunteers from The Prince’s Trust.

Twelve young people from Team 21 officially marked the handover of the community project, at a ceremony attended by Hospice staff, volunteers and trustees as well as local dignitaries including Sally Burton, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, and Welwyn Hatfield mayor, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon.

Other guests included Station Commander Mark Payne, from Welwyn Garden City fire station, where Team 21 are based, and Anthony Henn, from Hertford-based horticulture company Garden on a Roll, which donated flowers and plants.

The garden makeover at Isabel Hospice’s Living Well with Isabel community hub. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Andy Kilduff, the Hospice’s Acting Clinical Director, said: “At Isabel Hospice, we know our gardens are truly valuable spaces, providing a beautiful setting for outdoor activities and exercise and offering a peaceful place for families to relax and spend time together during difficult times.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Team 21 for their amazing efforts in transforming our Hall Grove garden.

“They have worked so hard to create a welcoming, vibrant and safe environment for our patients and their loved ones to enjoy while attending our Living Well with Isabel community hub.”

Team 21 left their mark on the garden. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The garden project was spearheaded by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, which runs three opportunities for 16 to 25-year-olds every year with The Prince’s Trust with the aim of creating opportunities to get youths back into education, training or employment.

Isabel Hospice was chosen as a charity the young people wanted to support as several of them had a personal connection with the charity.

A special message left in the garden. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The redevelopment involved the creation of a raised bed filled with colourful flowers as well as an Alice in Wonderland-inspired outdoor mural.

Other works included preparing several planters ready for patients to complete by planting with herbs. Team 21 also cut the grass, repainted the existing benches and jet washed the patio areas as well as making new stepping stones featuring inspirational messages.

They also decorated the trees with lights and chimes for when the garden is used for Tai Chi.

All of the work was planned and completed within a two-week period.

For more on Isabel Hospice, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk