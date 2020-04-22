Pregnant owner of Hatfield organic clothing company raises money for Lister Hospital maternity unit

Sales of the baby grow will go towards Lister Hospital and another NHS charity. Picture: Little White Threads. Archant

A mother and baby organic cotton clothing company from Hatfield is raising money for Lister Hospital’s maternity unit.

Lottie Constantin. Picture: Little White Threads. Lottie Constantin. Picture: Little White Threads.

Little White Threads is the brainchild of Lottie Constantin, who is currently pregnant with a second child due in July.

But this has not stopped her from creating rainbow baby grows, where £3 from every sale goes towards Lister Hospital in Stevenage, and the maternity bereavement suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn.

Lottie said: “It’s a troubling and worrying time, financially and heath wise with the baby.

“Caring for my son whilst trying to work is tough, my husband is also working from home, so trying to juggle his conference calls and his workload, and my workload with a two-year-old boy that just wants to play with mummy and daddy is pretty tough going.

“Mum guilt makes a frequent appearance!“

She started the business in August 2019 after struggling to match her son’s leggings with tops – while she was a bit sleep deprived – and decided to create her own versatile, unisex tops that go with pretty much everything.

However since the lockdown, it has been difficult and she is only receiving around 20 plus orders per month.

Lottie said: “It has been hit and miss. Some weeks I get lots of orders other weeks nothing, it’s a very turbulent time. I am also having to refund many items because suppliers have limited stock or are closed.”

She added; “My son had sleep apnea and wakes on average every hour, for two years, and between the costs of childcare and his sleep, it would have been pretty hard for me to work full time, but I still wanted to contribute to the household bills.”

Coronavirus has also brought changes to her operations. She buys postage online, does not go to the post office and sends everything via the post box now. Her deliveries from suppliers are limited and she orders a contact free collection.

She hopes to sell 100 per cent fully organic cotton by the end of the year but acknowledges that the outbreak has made it difficult as many suppliers are now closed.

She is also offering a 30 per cent discount to people who have been made redundant or furloughed.

For more on this eco-friendly clothing company please go to littlewhitethreads.com.