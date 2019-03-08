Welwyn Garden City gets a spring clean

A litter picking group is cleaning up Welwyn Garden City one street at a time.

Participants as young as four have been getting involved in tidying up their community with the help Clean Up WGC.

The group organised three community litter picks on Sunday, from Moneyhole to Bushy Lea Park, King George 5th Playing Fields and in the Sewells and Harwood Hill area.

In just an hour of litter picking – a ‘quick pick’ – 10 bin bags of rubbish were collected at King George 5th Playing Fields.

“A quick pick is when people give up an hour of their time to support the event. A great deal can be achieved in one hour,” said Carol Hopkins, one of the organisers.

“The idea is to bring together communities to take action against the current litter problem and give people a sense of pride about where they live.”

Clean Up WGC began in October 2018, but Carol has been litter picking for two years.

“At first I got very frustrated because I would return to an area I had picked and find rubbish again,” she said.

“However, I kept going and I have noticed that now it takes longer for people to drop litter again.

“People often asked us ‘why are we doing this, surely the council should be cleaning up the rubbish?’ But we are the people dropping the litter, we should be responsible for our own litter.”

The group’s latest effort has coincided with the Great British Spring Clean – a month-long event running until April 23 which encourages communities from across the nation to go out and litter pick their local areas.

“The GBSC campaign has helped to highlight our group and encourage more people to become involved,” Carol said.

Last year, nearly 375,000 people took part in the Great British Spring Clean, and this year more than 530,000 have already volunteered.

“If everyone used the bins that are available or took their rubbish home rather than dropping it onto the ground it would make a huge difference,” Carol added.

“But we do need more bins in WGC, particularly next to seats and bus stops.”

You can find out more or by visiting facebook.com/CleanUpWGC/, or request your own litter picking kit by contacting Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council via contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.