Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City gets a spring clean

PUBLISHED: 13:34 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 08 April 2019

The King George's team after their successful litter picking. Picture: Lloyd Harrison

The King George's team after their successful litter picking. Picture: Lloyd Harrison

Archant

A litter picking group is cleaning up Welwyn Garden City one street at a time.

Litter pick at Moneyhole Picture: Lisa BanksLitter pick at Moneyhole Picture: Lisa Banks

Participants as young as four have been getting involved in tidying up their community with the help Clean Up WGC.

The group organised three community litter picks on Sunday, from Moneyhole to Bushy Lea Park, King George 5th Playing Fields and in the Sewells and Harwood Hill area.

In just an hour of litter picking – a ‘quick pick’ – 10 bin bags of rubbish were collected at King George 5th Playing Fields.

“A quick pick is when people give up an hour of their time to support the event. A great deal can be achieved in one hour,” said Carol Hopkins, one of the organisers.

Organiser Lloyd Harrison sweeps the skatepark clear of any glass. Picture: Carol HopkinsOrganiser Lloyd Harrison sweeps the skatepark clear of any glass. Picture: Carol Hopkins

“The idea is to bring together communities to take action against the current litter problem and give people a sense of pride about where they live.”

Clean Up WGC began in October 2018, but Carol has been litter picking for two years.

“At first I got very frustrated because I would return to an area I had picked and find rubbish again,” she said.

“However, I kept going and I have noticed that now it takes longer for people to drop litter again.

The Harwood Hill and Sewells team. Picture Carol Hopkins.The Harwood Hill and Sewells team. Picture Carol Hopkins.

“People often asked us ‘why are we doing this, surely the council should be cleaning up the rubbish?’ But we are the people dropping the litter, we should be responsible for our own litter.”

The group’s latest effort has coincided with the Great British Spring Clean – a month-long event running until April 23 which encourages communities from across the nation to go out and litter pick their local areas.

“The GBSC campaign has helped to highlight our group and encourage more people to become involved,” Carol said.

Last year, nearly 375,000 people took part in the Great British Spring Clean, and this year more than 530,000 have already volunteered.

“If everyone used the bins that are available or took their rubbish home rather than dropping it onto the ground it would make a huge difference,” Carol added.

“But we do need more bins in WGC, particularly next to seats and bus stops.”

You can find out more or by visiting facebook.com/CleanUpWGC/, or request your own litter picking kit by contacting Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council via contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

Most Read

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Crash on A414 North Orbital closes road between Colney Heath and Junction 3 of the A1(M)

The A414 North Orbital Road between Colney Heath and Junction 3 of the A1(M) is closed following an accident. Picture: Archant

Celebrity chef James Martin to cook at countryside festival in Hatfield

Celebrity chef James Martin is coming to Hatfield this summer and will be cooking for VIP package holders at The Game Fair 2019 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Most Read

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Crash on A414 North Orbital closes road between Colney Heath and Junction 3 of the A1(M)

The A414 North Orbital Road between Colney Heath and Junction 3 of the A1(M) is closed following an accident. Picture: Archant

Celebrity chef James Martin to cook at countryside festival in Hatfield

Celebrity chef James Martin is coming to Hatfield this summer and will be cooking for VIP package holders at The Game Fair 2019 in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Welwyn Garden City gets a spring clean

The King George's team after their successful litter picking. Picture: Lloyd Harrison

Welwyn given fighting chance to survive with battling point

Matty Campbell-Mhlope made it two goals in two games for Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Extra performance of Six Dead Queens and an Inflatable Henry to meet demand for tickets

Company of Players presents Six Dead Queens & An Inflatable Henry at The Little Theatre in Hertford. Picture: David Halliday.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists