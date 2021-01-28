Pensioner thanks Superdrug staff for help after 'bad' fall

Published: 1:24 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM January 28, 2021

A Welwyn Garden City pensioner wants to thank the staff at Superdrug in the town for calling the ambulance and helping her up after a bad fall.

Barbara Simpson, who is in her 90s, told the WHT she knows she should not have been out and about near Wigmores North and Howardsgate on Monday morning, but she wanted to send a package to her sister in Canada and get some fresh air.

She said: "Rightly my daughter has told me off."

The ice, still on the ground and which she believes to have been gritted in some places, caused her to fall over.

Superdrug staff saw Barbara and looked after her until the ambulance came.

East of England Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of a fall in Welwyn Garden City on Monday and transported a female patient to Lister Hospital.

Barbara then got in touch with the WHT after being in the Stevenage hospital all day. She said she has black bruises "and looks like a raccoon" as well as a fractured arm.

"I wanted to write a letter to Superdrug [head office] as they are such lovely and kind people," she said but rang the WHT instead as her arm still hurts.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy chain said: "At Superdrug our customers are at the heart of our business and we are so pleased to hear that employees at our Welwyn Garden City store stepped in to help Ms Simpson in her moment of need.

"We wish Ms Simpson a full and speedy recovery."