Pensioner thanks Superdrug staff for help after 'bad' fall
- Credit: Google Street View
A Welwyn Garden City pensioner wants to thank the staff at Superdrug in the town for calling the ambulance and helping her up after a bad fall.
Barbara Simpson, who is in her 90s, told the WHT she knows she should not have been out and about near Wigmores North and Howardsgate on Monday morning, but she wanted to send a package to her sister in Canada and get some fresh air.
She said: "Rightly my daughter has told me off."
The ice, still on the ground and which she believes to have been gritted in some places, caused her to fall over.
Superdrug staff saw Barbara and looked after her until the ambulance came.
You may also want to watch:
East of England Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of a fall in Welwyn Garden City on Monday and transported a female patient to Lister Hospital.
Barbara then got in touch with the WHT after being in the Stevenage hospital all day. She said she has black bruises "and looks like a raccoon" as well as a fractured arm.
Most Read
- 1 Three taken to hospital following 'head-on' collision
- 2 Post delayed due to staff self-isolating at Royal Mail
- 3 Upgrades to key shopping street will leave town 'well-placed' for future
- 4 Icy weather continues to suspend bin collections
- 5 Armed police, helicopter and dogs search village after injured man taken to hospital
- 6 Isabel Hospice closed to new admissions due to staff sickness
- 7 Police disperse large group near the university
- 8 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 9 More than 15 social housing homes open at £6.7 million development
- 10 Fine issued to funeral director after ‘clear and blatant breach’ of coronavirus rules
"I wanted to write a letter to Superdrug [head office] as they are such lovely and kind people," she said but rang the WHT instead as her arm still hurts.
A spokesperson for the pharmacy chain said: "At Superdrug our customers are at the heart of our business and we are so pleased to hear that employees at our Welwyn Garden City store stepped in to help Ms Simpson in her moment of need.
"We wish Ms Simpson a full and speedy recovery."