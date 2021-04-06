Lionel Wallace appointed as new Hertfordshire High Sheriff

Published: 12:07 PM April 6, 2021

Former Hertfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Lionel Wallace has been appointed as the county’s new High Sheriff.

Mr Wallace was appointed at a declaration ceremony held at St Albans Cathedral on Monday, succeeding Henry Holland-Hibbert in the ceremonial role.

“One of the greatest gifts my parents gave me was the freedom to explore opportunities and be involved in community and leadership activities from an early age,” said the new High Sheriff.

Lionel Wallace served as a Deputy Lieutenant for Hertfordshire for more than a decade. - Credit: Danielle Hood

“I did not appreciate its value fully at the time, but I do now. It is for this reason I am convinced that strong and consistent investment in developing the leadership and civic responsibility attributes of young people will transform both their lives and our entire society’s cohesion.”

High Sheriff Wallace also tweeted his thanks to Mr Holland-Hilbert, saying: “Thanks from all of us for a job so well done as High Sheriff of Hertfordshire during unprecedented times and your support to me which has made the handover a very smooth one indeed.”

High Sheriff Wallace was born and brought up in Hertfordshire and had been a Deputy Lieutenant of the county for more than a decade. In his new role – which dates back to Saxon times – he will perform ceremonial duties as well as attending charitable and community functions.

High Sheriffs are also responsible for supporting visits by members of the Royal Family and High Court judges. They also encourage engagement with crime prevention agencies, the emergency services and the voluntary sector.

At his declaration, High Sheriff Wallace unveiled his Youth in Herts Programme and its three core schemes.

The Young Leaders Award is designed to empower young people in the county, while Be Your Own Boss is aimed at increasing employment and supporting young business entrepreneurs, and 30 under 30 will look to promote, attract and support the appointment of more young magistrates to the bench by the Local Advisory Committee.

These will also be introduced as themes in the High Sheriff Awards, designed to recognise Hertfordshire’s voluntary groups and charities.