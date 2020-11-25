Masked vandals take blue posts from new cycle lanes to smash up car

A dangerous incident of criminal damage in Hatfield has prompted an appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses.

Between 9.45pm and 10pm on Saturday, a man in his 20s was driving his red Mazda along Queensway towards Link Drive when two males picked up a blue post used to separate the cycle lanes and threw it at the moving vehicle.

The windscreen window smashed and the two offenders, described as two males aged between 16 and 20 with black masks, ran off.

PC Aimee Smith, who is investigating, said: “The offenders should count themselves lucky that they did not injure the victim or cause a serious collision with their reckless behaviour.

“I am appealing for anybody who saw what happened, or anyone with information, to get in touch.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, I urge you to check it and get in contact if you spot something that could help our investigation.

“Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at aimee.smith@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/93968/20.”