Second highest grant from cycle fund goes to county council while bollards are vandalised

The new cycle scheme at Queensway, which is being reinforced, and going towards Link Drive. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Archant

Cycle lanes in Wewlyn Hatfield are sparking debate after the county council was granted the second highest amount of money from the government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund in the country, outside of combined authorities.

The upper tier local authority has received a total of £6,576,182, compared to Kent’s £7,698,050, to install temporary and permanent walking and cycling routes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first allocation of this grant, which was meant to go on temporary projects, this money was spent mainly in Welwyn Hatfield.

Our borough has seen a pop-up lane at Hunters Bridge, reinforcement of exiting lanes at Queensway, a new route created at Link Drive by blocking off a road and a point closure near the viaduct on Digswell Park Road.

The government has said to councils that “measures should be taken as swiftly as possible, and in any event within weeks, given the urgent need to change travel habits before the restart takes full effect”.

Local authorities also needed to use this funding for calming traffic rat-running through residential neighbourhoods, and both Link Drive – designed to reduce the traffic outside Onslow St Audrey’s – and Digswell were meant to serve this purpose.

But these measures are temporary while the new raft at projects – proposed in Stevenage, St Albans and Buntingford – are longer-term.

However one reader referred to the measures as “half arsed, like so many cycle schemes that just do the easy stuff to get the mileage up and look good, but ignore complex junctions where it is most important for getting all people confident to cycle”.

Since they’ve been installed, cars have been seen driving down cycle lanes in Welwyn Garden City while other residents have ripped up the bollards in Hatfield.

Last month, a car was seen driving down Hunters Bridge’s new cycle path – which many residents complain is “too wide” – and driving out the other side.

Then later that same month and going into December, the new cycle reinforcement posts in Hatfield were torn up and one was thrown at a car driving down Queensway. PC Aimee Smith, who is investigating, said about the November 21 incident: “The offenders should count themselves lucky that they did not injure the victim or cause a serious collision with their reckless behaviour.

“Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at aimee.smith@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/93968/20.”

This county council scheme, which was rolled out in early November and is intended for cyclists heading down Link Drive, has also been seen to be used by a car.

The driver mounted the small bit of grass – under the pedestrian overpass – while two Ringway vehicles were carrying out works, and then went on with the rest of their journey.

Vehicle access has been maintained through going around and through Old Rectory Drive or the Queensway roundabout but this has largely not been properly indicated to motorists.

And when the WHT went down to look at how the cycle lane was being used in Hatfield it found that in the space of three minutes, three cars drove down to Link Drive then encountered signs telling them the road was closed so had to reverse out of the road again.

In another bizarre twist, motorists have also been seen parking in front of the new road closure at Link Drive – which is against the Highway Code.

The news comes after a WHT poll revealed most readers – 55 per cent – are not in favour of cycle lanes while 37 per cent expressed support.

But this is not the general trend across the UK with 50 per cent expressing positive opinion of the activity, 18 per cent a negative opinion and 28 per cent a neutral opinion.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We’re keeping a close eye on the new cycle lanes to see how they are being used, and whether we need to make any changes to road markings, signs or bollards.

“It’s important that we make cycling as safe and convenient as possible, and we’re always looking for ways to improve our cycle lanes. We’re aware that some bollards in Queensway have been knocked down and we will be replacing these this week with other bollards we already have in stock.”

Herts police’s local officers are aware of the issues but have not received reports from the public about these particular incidents – involving cars driving down lanes in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield and more vandalism on Queensway – and is continuing to monitor the situation.

According to the Highway Code driving or parking in a cycle lane marked by a solid white line, during its times of operation, or parking in any cycle lane whilst waiting restrictions apply is a contravention of a traffic regulation order.

This means a person driving a car doing these type of manoeuvres is guilty of an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Section 5.