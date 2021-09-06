Woman of the Year award for Welham Green Slimming World star

Published: 4:00 PM September 6, 2021

Linda Bailey lost eight stone in 17 months to win the award. - Credit: Amy Jeffries

A Welham Green weight loss wonder has been named Hatfield Slimming World’s Woman of the Year after losing eight stone in 17 months.

Linda Bailey, 54, went from 24 stone to 16 stone in just under a year and half, and she has now been chosen to represent the group in the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year 2021 competition.

She was presented with her award at the first in-person Slimming World competition since March last year, much to her delight.

“When I first joined the Slimming World, I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now,” said Linda.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.

“Winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group, and being able to celebrate with all my new friends around me, after months of being apart made this win feel more special.”

Linda has dropped from dress size 24 to 14. - Credit: Amy Jeffries

Linda – who has dropped from a dress size of 24 to 14 – joined Slimming World back in July 2019 after feeling unhappy about her size.

“I started to put on weight as I have Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome,” she said.

“I had also lost confidence in myself and with looking after my mum it all took its toll before I found Slimming World.

“I tried a number of different ways to lose weight, but they usually left me feeling hungry and miserable.

“With Slimming World it’s completely different. I still eat all my favourite meals, like overnight oats pasta dishes and sticky chicken, I just prepare and cook them differently now – and they taste so much better.

“I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

“I know it can feel like a big step joining Slimming World because you don’t know what to expect, right from the first moment I walked into my group I was made to feel at ease though – and I’ve made lifelong friends.”

