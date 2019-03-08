Hatfield pupil named regional finalist in writing competition

Lily Corman with Explore Learning Welwyn Garden City Centre Director, Erin Cosgrave. Picture: Stature PR Archant

An eight-year-old from Hatfield has been named a regional finalist in the Explore Learning Writers' Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Howe Dell Primary School pupil Lily Corman was crowned the regional finalist for Hertfordshire for her story called 'The tree that changed the world'.

The competition invited children from across the UK to write a 500-word story on this year's theme - a chance to change the world.

You may also want to watch:

An astonishing 17,000 children entered in an effort to win a trip to Disneyland Paris and £500 worth of books for their school.

The top 10 national runners up will be announced on Monday, while the national winner will be crowned on June 20 with a surprise visit from Alesha Dixon to their school.

The singer-songwriter from Welwyn Garden City said: "I was thrilled by the quality of writing in the entries for the Explore Learning Writers' Award. It is a huge achievement to be named a runner up in the competition, as we have so many creative young people in this country."

For more information about the Explore Learning Writers' Awards visit explorelearning.co.uk/writersawards.