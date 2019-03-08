Isabel Hospice's Lights of Love finds new host in Hatfield

A previous Lights of Love event at Sue Ryder St John's Hopice. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hopice Archant

Isabel Hospice is launching a new venue in Hatfield this year for one of its annual remembrance ceremonies, Lights of Love.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Lights of Love event will take place at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House. A Lights of Love event will take place at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House.

Hatfield House will be hosting the event which allows communities to celebrate the lives of loved ones at 6pm on Thursday, December 5.

As in past years there will also be a ceremony in Welwyn Garden City, on the green by Campus West, on November 24 at 3.30pm.

Heather West, the Welwyn Garden City-based hospice's legacy and in memoriam manager, said: "Lights of Love is a key moment in our year. It is a time for our communities to come together, to take strength from sharing feelings of loss and remembrance - and to take part in a ceremony that celebrates the time we spent with those who were so precious to us."

One family who draws comfort from Lights of Love is that of Sharon Church, 52, who will be remembering her beloved mum, Jean Stokes, and attending Lights of Love with her brother Phil and two grandchildren, Ophelia, four, and one-year-old Ziggy. Sharon said: "Mum would have really enjoyed Lights of Love if she had been alive, so we love going along to light a light in her memory.

Sharon and her mum Jean. Picture: Isabel Hospice Sharon and her mum Jean. Picture: Isabel Hospice

"Isabel Hospice made such a difference to us all at the end. Mum had recovered from breast cancer in 1999 but in 2015, following the discovery of a rash on her chest, we had the worst news that it had returned.

You may also want to watch:

"It was such a relief to have her out of hospital and in Isabel.

"Whenever we felt the need to see mum, we could walk over there as we live so close.

Sharon and her mum Jean. Picture: Isabel Hospice Sharon and her mum Jean. Picture: Isabel Hospice

"My granddaughter could trundle around and that would never have been possible in hospital.

"You feel the loss more in the run up to Christmas as it is a time when families should be together, it feels special to be there and we are pleased to donate to Isabel in mum's name."

Heather West added: "This year, the Lights of Love ceremony will have a programme with every name of every person being remembered printed inside. "The programme will be available for loved ones to take away with them as a memento of the event - all dedications should be made by November 15."

All ceremonies are suitable for the whole family, there will be some seating and an art table for children.

A previous Lights of Love event at Sue Ryder St John's Hopice. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hopice A previous Lights of Love event at Sue Ryder St John's Hopice. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hopice

To find out more and to make a dedication before the deadline visit isabelhospice.org.uk/lightsoflove.