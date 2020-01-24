Welwyn woman 'feels so much more confident' after losing five stone in five months

A before and after photo of Caroline. Picture: Supplied Archant

A woman in Welwyn has lost five stone in five months after seeing a photo of herself from a family day out prompted her to make a change.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This photo made Caroline think: "Was that really what I looked like to everyone else?". Picture: Supplied This photo made Caroline think: "Was that really what I looked like to everyone else?". Picture: Supplied

Caroline Angus, who had carried bad eating habits from childhood, managed to go from 17st 9lb to 12st 9lb in five months after attending a LighterLife meeting.

Caroline said: "From an early age I remember my weight being a thing. I would hide food in my room and when it came to dinner time I would instinctively eat everything on my plate.

"I began to form this unhealthy relationship with food that followed me into adulthood, my eating habits were never balanced, I was either starving hungry or bingeing and I just couldn't find the in-between.

"Even in my 40s I had a secret chocolate stash - I hadn't quite realised the size I'd got to until I saw a photo taken during a family day out to Madam Tussauds.

Caroline Angus lost 5 stone in 5 motnhs through a LighterLife diet. Picture: Supplied Caroline Angus lost 5 stone in 5 motnhs through a LighterLife diet. Picture: Supplied

"Was that really what I looked like to everyone else?"

The 45-year-old's diet used to consist of lots of buttered toast, a bacon or sausage sandwich and a muffin for breakfast.

Lunch and dinner would often be hot meals like pasta, shepherd's pie or pizza, accompanied by crisps, chocolate and ice cream as snacks.

About the moment of change, she said: "In August 2019, I was sitting in the doctor's surgery and I saw a LighterLife magazine on the table. Reading how you could lose a stone in weight in just four weeks definitely peeked my interest, but it was the psychological aspect of the programme which resonated with me.

Caroline Angus lost 5 stone in 5 months through a LighterLife diet. Picture: Supplied Caroline Angus lost 5 stone in 5 months through a LighterLife diet. Picture: Supplied

"I was so pleased there was a LighterLife Xpress meeting in Welwyn Garden City - in my first week I lost an impressive 8lb.

"For someone that always felt hungry on a diet, it was surreal to not feel those pangs on LighterLife."

A normal day in Caroline's LighterLife diet now consists of blueberry pancakes for breakfast, creamy chicken noodle FastPot for lunch, shepherd's pie for dinner with a chocolate mug cake as a snack.

"Most of my life all I've wanted is to feel normal, to be able to shop in high street stores and cross my legs without struggling.

Caroline Angus lost 5 stone in 5 motnhs through a LighterLife diet. Picture: Supplied Caroline Angus lost 5 stone in 5 motnhs through a LighterLife diet. Picture: Supplied

"After just five months on LighterLife, I'm delighted to say I finally feel normal!

"I'm so much more confident in myself - I can't quite believe I've gone from a dress size 24 to a 16!"

Caroline Angus went from a from a dress size of 24 to a 16. Picture: Supplied Caroline Angus went from a from a dress size of 24 to a 16. Picture: Supplied

Caroline Angus lost an impressive 8lb in her first week of the diet. Picture: Supplied Caroline Angus lost an impressive 8lb in her first week of the diet. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch: