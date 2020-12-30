Advanced search

Life-size bronze statue stolen from back garden in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 08:09 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 30 December 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of this life size statue. Picture: Herts police

A life-size bronze statue has been stolen from the back garden of a home in Welwyn Garden City - and police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers have released the above photo in a bid to catch the thieves.

The statue was taken from the property in Moorlands between 12 noon on Thursday, December 19 and 9am on Friday, December 20.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has been offered the eye-catching statue for sale is asked to contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/114436/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can tell police what matters most to you about policing, crime or anti-social behaviour in Hertfordshire using echo. Go to bit.ly/herts-echo to have your say.

