News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Lidl targeting new Hertfordshire store locations

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:09 PM June 24, 2021   
LIDL in WGC

The German supermarket chain are looking to open 31 new stores in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Archant

Lidl are eyeing 31 new store locations in Hertfordshire as part of the supermarket’s plans to open more than 100 sites across the country. 

The German retailer chain has become increasingly popular in the UK, and they are now looking at locations in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Potters Bar, St Albans and Royston. 

Lidl are looking to open stores in the following places: 

  • Bishop’s Stortford – East 
  • Bishop’s Stortford - North 
  • Bishop’s Stortford - South 
  • Broxbourne 
  • Cheshunt 
  • Chorleywood 
  • Harpenden 
  • Hatfield - North 
  • Hatfield - South 
  • Hemel Hempstead - East 
  • Hemel Hempstead - North 
  • Hemel Hempstead - South 
  • Hemel Hempstead - West 
  • Hertford 
  • Hitchin 
  • Hoddesdon 
  • Letchworth 
  • London Colney 
  • Potters Bar 
  • Royston 
  • St Albans - East 
  • St Albans - North 
  • St Albans - West 
  • Stevenage - East 
  • Stevenage - North 
  • Stevenage - South 
  • Tring  
  • Ware 
  • Welwyn Garden City - Central 
  • Welwyn Garden City - Panshanger (relocate) 
  • Welwyn Garden City - South

Are you a fan of Lidl? Let us know why they're your favourite supermarket in the comments...

You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News
Welwyn Garden City News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Northaw and Cuffley

'Almost double the population' - Plans unveiled for two adjacent...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Aldi stores Hertfordshire

Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations

Dan Mountney

person
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Deal signed with construction firm for old Shredded Wheat factory

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Elis Woodford Hatfield

Lucky competition winner bags car and £30,000 prize after ‘year to forget’

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus