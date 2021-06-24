Lidl targeting new Hertfordshire store locations

Published: 3:09 PM June 24, 2021

Lidl are eyeing 31 new store locations in Hertfordshire as part of the supermarket’s plans to open more than 100 sites across the country.

The German retailer chain has become increasingly popular in the UK, and they are now looking at locations in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Potters Bar, St Albans and Royston.

Lidl are looking to open stores in the following places:

Bishop’s Stortford – East

Bishop’s Stortford - North

Bishop’s Stortford - South

Broxbourne

Cheshunt

Chorleywood

Harpenden

Hatfield - North

Hatfield - South

Hemel Hempstead - East

Hemel Hempstead - North

Hemel Hempstead - South

Hemel Hempstead - West

Hertford

Hitchin

Hoddesdon

Letchworth

London Colney

Potters Bar

Royston

St Albans - East

St Albans - North

St Albans - West

Stevenage - East

Stevenage - North

Stevenage - South

Tring

Ware

Welwyn Garden City - Central

Welwyn Garden City - Panshanger (relocate)

Welwyn Garden City - South

