Lidl targeting new Hertfordshire store locations
Published: 3:09 PM June 24, 2021
Lidl are eyeing 31 new store locations in Hertfordshire as part of the supermarket’s plans to open more than 100 sites across the country.
The German retailer chain has become increasingly popular in the UK, and they are now looking at locations in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Potters Bar, St Albans and Royston.
Lidl are looking to open stores in the following places:
- Bishop’s Stortford – East
- Bishop’s Stortford - North
- Bishop’s Stortford - South
- Broxbourne
- Cheshunt
- Chorleywood
- Harpenden
- Hatfield - North
- Hatfield - South
- Hemel Hempstead - East
- Hemel Hempstead - North
- Hemel Hempstead - South
- Hemel Hempstead - West
- Hertford
- Hitchin
- Hoddesdon
- Letchworth
- London Colney
- Potters Bar
- Royston
- St Albans - East
- St Albans - North
- St Albans - West
- Stevenage - East
- Stevenage - North
- Stevenage - South
- Tring
- Ware
- Welwyn Garden City - Central
- Welwyn Garden City - Panshanger (relocate)
- Welwyn Garden City - South
