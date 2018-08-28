Advanced search

Lidl Christmas and New Year shopping opening hours

PUBLISHED: 21:22 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:23 19 December 2018

LIDL in WGC

Here are the Christmas 2018 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Lidl.

Want to know when supermarket Lidl will be open and closed this Christmas?

Here are the festival shopping times for the store in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The Lidl store will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

• Lidl, Welwyn Garden City.

Christmas opening hours:

Thursday, December 20: 8am to 10pm.

Friday, December 21: 8am to 10pm.

Saturday, December 22: 7am to 10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 11am to 5pm (open 30 minutes early for browsing).

Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve: 8am to 7pm.

Tuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Thursday, December 27: 8am to 8pm.

Friday, December 28: 8am to 8pm.

Saturday, December 29: Open as normal - 8am to 9pm.

Sunday, December 30: Open as normal - 11am to 5pm.

Monday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve: 8am to 8pm.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - New Year’s Day: CLOSED.

Wednesday, January 2: Open as normal - 8am to 9pm.

• Your local store not listed? Visit the Lidl store locator to find other branches around the country.

