Licensing Act 2003 - Application to Vary a Premise Licence

Notice of application by Tom Wilkes to vary a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to carry on the following licensable activities;

Exhibition of films indoors and outdoors. Live music indoors and outdoors. Recorded music indoors and outdoors. Performances of dance indoors and outdoors. Anything of a similar description to live and recorded music and dance indoors and outdoors. Provision of facilities for entertainments of a similar description to music and dance indoors and outdoors. The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises. Late night refreshment for consumption on the premises at the Field of Waterbridge, Frogmore Hill, Watton-at-stone, Herts SG14 3RR.

The application may be inspected at East Herts Council Offices, Wallfields, Pegs Lane, Hertford, SG13 8E0 between 09:00 and 17:00 on weekdays. Interested parties or responsible authorities may make representations in writing to East Herts Council by 11.1.19.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and on summary conviction for the offence a person is liable to a maximum fine of £5000.