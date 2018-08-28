Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Licensing Act 2003 - Application to Vary a Premise Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 December 2018

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Notice of application by Tom Wilkes to vary a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to carry on the following licensable activities;

Exhibition of films indoors and outdoors. Live music indoors and outdoors. Recorded music indoors and outdoors. Performances of dance indoors and outdoors. Anything of a similar description to live and recorded music and dance indoors and outdoors. Provision of facilities for entertainments of a similar description to music and dance indoors and outdoors. The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises. Late night refreshment for consumption on the premises at the Field of Waterbridge, Frogmore Hill, Watton-at-stone, Herts SG14 3RR.

The application may be inspected at East Herts Council Offices, Wallfields, Pegs Lane, Hertford, SG13 8E0 between 09:00 and 17:00 on weekdays. Interested parties or responsible authorities may make representations in writing to East Herts Council by 11.1.19.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and on summary conviction for the offence a person is liable to a maximum fine of £5000.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT

Most Read

Erith and Abbey Wood sentenced to almost 30 years in jail after £50,000 Strood raid

George Brockett

Asthma: The number of Bexley children admitted to hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight arrests following Abbey Wood raids

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Erith care home to be used for temporary housing accommodation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trip down the Amazon inspires Bexley couple to come up with boardgame

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘Relief not to lose’ as Welwyn end run of defeats with late draw in Garden City Derby

Welwyn prepare for a line-out in the match between Welwyn RFC and Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO

New-look Mavs click straight away as double pre-season wins bode well for new year

Lindsay Keable took the player of the match award against Loughborough Lightning. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner considering council tax increase

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Supplied by Mr Lloyd's office.

Hatfield to feature in BBC antiques show

Look out for the Antiques Road Trip in January. Picture: Supplied by STV

Fundraising fair for Welwyn Garden City school a success

Children gather to watch children's entertainer Andy B at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists