Hertsmere parliamentary candidates selected for next General Election

PUBLISHED: 13:52 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 29 October 2019

Hertsmere Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Hertsmere Labour.

Hertsmere Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate Holly Kal-Weiss. Picture: Hertsmere Labour.

Hertsmere parliamentary candidates have been picked ahead of the next General Election.

St Albans district councillor Stephen Barrett and Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate. Picture: Hertsmere Lib Dems.St Albans district councillor Stephen Barrett and Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate. Picture: Hertsmere Lib Dems.

On Sunday Labour selected teacher and activist Holly Kal-Weiss, who lives in Chipping Barnet and works in Shenley.

Ms Kal-Weiss is also the founder and trustee of night shelter 'Together in Barnet' and is originally from Chicago, having moved to the UK 25 years ago.

On being selected, she said: "I will work tirelessly to listen to and support the community, work to meet the needs of all residents and create a constituency which values all its people and the environment."

Dr Dan Ozarow, Hertsmere Labour's chair, said he's been "incredibly impressed" by her passion.

He said: "She is warm and personable, great at listening and has strong connections to our area."  "Holly is someone who is deeply moved by injustice and desperate to see a Labour government end the austerity that has plagued Britain for over a decade, so that we can create a society for the many not the few."

St Albans district councillor Stephen Barrett was also selected in September by the Liberal Democrats as their prospective parliamentary candidate for the area.

Cllr Barrett said: "We are going through truly extraordinary times and one thing is clear above all else: Brexit must be stopped.

"I will be standing to represent the people of Bushey, Borehamwood, Elstree, Radlett, Shenley, Potters Bar and all the villages in between, leading the Liberal Democrat campaign in Hertsmere to present a clear alternative to this lurch to the hard right.

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden, Paymaster General, at Potters Bar Station. Picture: Supplied.MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden, Paymaster General, at Potters Bar Station. Picture: Supplied.

"The Liberal Democrats are unambiguous in their opposition to Brexit and the number one choice for people at the next general election who want to end this seemingly endless Brexit nightmare.

Brexit Party candidate for Hertsmere Graham Shore was also selected a month previously in August.

He is chair of venture capital at Shore Capital Assest Managment and previously tried to become a Brexit Party MEP for London at the May European Elections.

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden is likely to be the Conservative candidate. Mr Dowden won with just over 60 per cent of the vote in 2017.

