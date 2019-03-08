Advanced search

Lib Dem county councillor for Welwyn Garden City says to 'vote tactically'

PUBLISHED: 18:17 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 11 November 2019

Lib Dem county councillor Nigel Quinton said to vote using GetVoting.org. Picture: Screenshot from Nigel Quinton's Twitter.

Lib Dem county councillor Nigel Quinton said to vote using GetVoting.org. Picture: Screenshot from Nigel Quinton's Twitter.

Tactical voting in next month's General Election has been advocated by a Liberal Democrat county councillor who represents Welwyn Garden City.

The GetVoting.org page says to Vote Labour. Picture: Screenshot.The GetVoting.org page says to Vote Labour. Picture: Screenshot.

Posting on social media platform Twitter, Herts county councillor Nigel Quinton said he would use GetVoting.org and calls on other remainers to place their vote in the tool's hands on December 12.

The GetVoting page says for a pro-European win in Welwyn Hatfield then your best bet is a vote for the Labour Party in the 2019 General Election - but Cllr Quinton claims that the analysis does not mean voting for Labour.

"Look at the analysis. Labour and Lib Dem are neck and neck, there is nothing to be gained voting Labour," he said.

"And the momentum in recent elections here is towards the Lib Dems.

"So if you want to stop Brexit, then vote Lib Dem!"

Fellow Lib Dem county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is also a borough councillor and parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, said he thinks the tactical voting website has got it wrong given his party's performance in the 2019 local and European elections.

"One thing is that there has been quite a period [between 2017] and now," he said.

Cllr Zukowskyj added he hoped Cllr Quinton was not advocating tactical voting as a Lib Dem county councillor.

