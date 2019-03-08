Advanced search

Herts police flies rainbow flag to support the LGBT+ community

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 17 May 2019

Herts police and community partners have been celebrating IDAHOBIT today. Picture: Herts police

Today Herts police is flying the rainbow flag at its headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, in recognition of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia - IDAHOBIT.

IDAHOBIT began in 2004 to highlight to the world the violence and discrimination experienced by the LGBT+ community worldwide.

IDAHOBIT is now celebrated in more than 130 countries every year on May 17. This morning, officers and community partners came together to attend a service honoring IDAHOBIT. The event was organised by the Constabulary's LGBT+ Network, a support group that helps officers and staff on all LGBT+ matters, whether they are personal or operational.

Before raising the flag, Chief Constable Charlie Hall spoke about the importance of supporting the LGBT+ community and ensuring that the police do everything they can to make sure the county is a safe place for them to live and work.

Guests at today's service included representatives from the local LGBT+ community, as well as Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Hertfordshire County Council, and the Hertfordshire Football Association.

Ch Supt Matt Nicholls said: "Raising the rainbow flag for IDAHOBIT has become a tradition every year for the constabulary. There was a fantastic turnout today and I am looking forward to working further with our community partners to tackle LGBT+ hate crime.

"We are committed to helping the LGBT+ community stay safe and we have dedicated officers who help ensure that the community is heard. Our LGBT+ liaison officers are based all over the county and are specially trained to support the LGBT+ community.

"Being different is not a crime but being victimised because of it is.

"Please never hesitate to get in touch if you are the victim of an LGBT+ hate crime. We are here to support you and you will always be taken seriously."

Victims and witnesses can report incidents to police via 101, online at herts.police.uk/Report or 999 if a crime is on-going.

To contact an LGBT+ Officer in your local area for non-urgent advice ring 101 and ask to leave a message for them to contact you.

