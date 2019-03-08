Herts police 'thrilled' after LGBT+ group recognition
PUBLISHED: 19:37 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 26 May 2019
Archant
Herts police have been presented with an award by the LGBT+ rights charity Stonewall.
Stonewall chose the Hertfordshire Constabulary LGBT+ Network as 'Network Group of the Year' for the east of England region.
You may also want to watch:
Special recognition was given to inspector Steve Alison, chair of the LGBT+ Network, for his work in leading the group that focuses on LGBT+ inclusivity.
The police recieved the award on Wednesday, just a week after members of the community were invited to the force's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City as part of a service for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
Chief superintendent Matt Nicholls, Herts police lead for sexual orientation and gender identity, said: "Our LGBT+ Network, led by Inspector Steve Alison, is vital in helping staff and officers on LGBT+ matters, whether they are personal or operational.
"The constabulary is thrilled to be recognised for these efforts and we will continue striving to make sure that Hertfordshire is a safe place for the LGBT+ community to live and work in."