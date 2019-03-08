Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts police 'thrilled' after LGBT+ group recognition

PUBLISHED: 19:37 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 26 May 2019

Inspector Steve Alison is chair of the Herts police LGBT+ Network Group. Picture: Herts Police

Inspector Steve Alison is chair of the Herts police LGBT+ Network Group. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Herts police have been presented with an award by the LGBT+ rights charity Stonewall.

Stonewall chose the Hertfordshire Constabulary LGBT+ Network as 'Network Group of the Year' for the east of England region.

You may also want to watch:

Special recognition was given to inspector Steve Alison, chair of the LGBT+ Network, for his work in leading the group that focuses on LGBT+ inclusivity.

The police recieved the award on Wednesday, just a week after members of the community were invited to the force's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City as part of a service for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Chief superintendent Matt Nicholls, Herts police lead for sexual orientation and gender identity, said: "Our LGBT+ Network, led by Inspector Steve Alison, is vital in helping staff and officers on LGBT+ matters, whether they are personal or operational.

"The constabulary is thrilled to be recognised for these efforts and we will continue striving to make sure that Hertfordshire is a safe place for the LGBT+ community to live and work in."

Most Read

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Over a hundred crack cocaine wraps seized in Hatfield

Crack Cocaine

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Most Read

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Over a hundred crack cocaine wraps seized in Hatfield

Crack Cocaine

Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2019

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts police ‘thrilled’ after LGBT+ group recognition

Inspector Steve Alison is chair of the Herts police LGBT+ Network Group. Picture: Herts Police

Todd Clements clinches round one of the PGA EuroPro Tour at Brocket Hall

Todd Clements won round one of the 2019 PGA EuroPro Tour, the IFX Payments Championship, at Brocket Hall. Picture: PGA EUROPRO TOUR

Potters Bar Carnival Young VIPs revealed

The 2019 VIPs left to right: Jessica Finnegan, Macie Ford, Lacey-May Tulley and Meaghan Smith. Picture: Sue Weaver

North Mymms find winning touch in nail-biting battle with Hertford

Hamza Qayyum took two wickets and hit a half-century as North Mymms beat Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO

M25 by Potters Bar reopens after broken down HGV incident

The M25 has now reopened. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists