Herts police 'thrilled' after LGBT+ group recognition

Herts police have been presented with an award by the LGBT+ rights charity Stonewall.

Stonewall chose the Hertfordshire Constabulary LGBT+ Network as 'Network Group of the Year' for the east of England region.

Special recognition was given to inspector Steve Alison, chair of the LGBT+ Network, for his work in leading the group that focuses on LGBT+ inclusivity.

The police recieved the award on Wednesday, just a week after members of the community were invited to the force's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City as part of a service for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Chief superintendent Matt Nicholls, Herts police lead for sexual orientation and gender identity, said: "Our LGBT+ Network, led by Inspector Steve Alison, is vital in helping staff and officers on LGBT+ matters, whether they are personal or operational.

"The constabulary is thrilled to be recognised for these efforts and we will continue striving to make sure that Hertfordshire is a safe place for the LGBT+ community to live and work in."