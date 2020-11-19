Advanced search

Let's Brighten Up Christmas: Send us your festive pictures

PUBLISHED: 13:14 19 November 2020

Please send us pictures of your festive decorations to help us Brighten Up Christmas. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Please send us pictures of your festive decorations to help us Brighten Up Christmas. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

With Christmas set to look a little different this year, the Welwyn Hatfield Times is asking readers to show us how you’ve decorated your front windows, gardens and homes.

At the end of a very unusual year, it is so far unclear what restrictions will be in place during the festive season and how that will affect Christmas in our communities.

We know that people will still want to celebrate as much as they can, which is why we want to highlight festive displays and spread a little Christmas cheer throughout Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas.

So whether you are hanging up a simple wreath, adorning your roof in Christmas lights or decking the halls with boughs of holly, we’d like to see your pictures to be featured in the paper and online in the coming weeks.

Please send your pictures and videos to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

