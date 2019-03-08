Advanced search

100th anniversary of Lemsford WW1 memorial takes place this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:49 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 17 July 2019

The WW1 memorial has been at St John's Church since 1919

Lemsford residents are invited to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the war memorial this weekend.

The Lemsford Local History Society has arranged an open day at St John's Church, taking place from 11am to 3pm on Saturday.

The church will host guided tours and feature a churchyard display of the marked graves showing short life stories of those buried there.

At 1pm there will be a ceremony in the church - an hour long review of the years 1913 to 1919.

There will be readings to illustrate life on the home front, songs from the First World War and poems from the war poets.

The ceremony will end with an expert on Lord Cavan reciting the same speech on the same steps where the speech was read 100 years ago to the day. Representatives of the 20 men on the war memorial will lay floral tributes in the churchyard.

Anyone with links to Lemsford is invited to come, parking will be available at the village hall.

