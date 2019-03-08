Taster sessions and book readings at Lemsford Hall wellbeing workshop

Sara Shebear is hosting a children's holistic wellbeing event at Lemsford Hall this Sunday. Picture: Courtesy of Sara Shebear Archant

A children’s holistic wellbeing event, for all the family, will take place this Sunday at Lemsford Hall.

The day of activities, taster sessions, book readings and talks is aimed at promoting the importance of holistic wellbeing for young people and children.

It is also designed to raise money for the organiser Sara Shebear, an education consultant active in the Welwyn Garden City area, to take a research trip to the Lycee Kin School in Russia.

“It is my passion to visit this school to see for myself how it works and how its approach can be implemented here in the UK,” Sara explained.

“I am in the process of contacting the school to see if I can volunteer there during August.”

The school's curriculum is completed by pupils in an average of two years, rather than the six years it would take in the UK.

For more information on the children's holistic wellbeing event, which runs from 12 noon to 5pm, visit shebearconnection.com/events/shebear-chw-event.