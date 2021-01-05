Would you leave your Christmas lights up to brighten up community during lockdown?

Published: 10:07 AM January 5, 2021

Genny's Christmas lights which she will be leaving up on purpose. - Credit: Genny Millinger

A Welwyn Garden City woman is asking other residents to consider leaving up their Christmas lights this year as a symbol of hope and to spread positivity.

Genny Millinger came up with the idea of not taking down her lights this week, a few days ago and now she wants more people to join in.

Genny said: "It has been wonderful to see so many lovely Christmas lights decorating houses and gardens, and lifting the winter gloom.

"Traditionally Christmas decorations are taken down by Twelfth Night (January 6). However, in the Christian calendar, the season of Christmas continues until Candlemas on February 2.

"As January is such a cold and depressing month, and coronavirus is still rampant, it would be lovely if people could leave their lights on beyond Twelfth Night, as a symbol of hope for better things and that there may indeed be light at the end of this very long COVID tunnel.