News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Would you leave your Christmas lights up to brighten up community during lockdown?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:07 AM January 5, 2021   
Christmas lights

Genny's Christmas lights which she will be leaving up on purpose. - Credit: Genny Millinger

A Welwyn Garden City woman is asking other residents to consider leaving up their Christmas lights this year as a symbol of hope and to spread positivity.

Genny Millinger came up with the idea of not taking down her lights this week, a few days ago and now she wants more people to join in.

Genny said: "It has been wonderful to see so many lovely Christmas lights decorating houses and gardens, and lifting the winter gloom.

"Traditionally Christmas decorations are taken down by Twelfth Night (January 6). However, in the Christian calendar, the season of Christmas continues until Candlemas on February 2.

"As January is such a cold and depressing month, and coronavirus is still rampant, it would be lovely if people could leave their lights on beyond Twelfth Night, as a symbol of hope for better things and that there may indeed be light at the end of this very long COVID tunnel.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Have you seen wanted Charlie Brinkley?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire

Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus