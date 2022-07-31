England's Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy as England celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

A Willow charity ambassador led England's Lionesses to victory in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time thanks to a winning goal by substitute Chloe Kelly, to be crowned European champions for the first time.

England captain Leah Williamson with the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 trophy following victory over Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

The Lionesses were captained by Leah Williamson, who is an ambassador for Welwyn Hatfield-based charity Willow, which was set up by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and wife Megs in memory of their daughter, Anna.

England captain Leah Williamson described victory as “the proudest moment of my life”.

“I just can’t stop crying,” she said on BBC One.

“Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we finally did it. It’s about doing it on the pitch and I’ll tell you what, the kids are all right.

“It is the proudest moment of my life until the day I have kids, I suppose.

"I am taking everything in, every piece of advice was take every single second in so I can relive it forever. I’ll be reliving that for a long time.”

Willow is the only UK charity that provides Special Days and treats for seriously ill young adults.

The charity posted on its Instagram page: "We couldn't be prouder of Willow ambassador @leahwilliamsonn and the entire @Lionesses squad! What an incredible #EURO2022 campaign! You've given the whole nation a very #specialday and made some #unforgettable memories 💜💜💜"

The final was watched by a record-breaking crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance for a UEFA Euros tournament, men’s or women’s.

England’s maiden success has been masterminded by Sarina Wiegman, who has now won back-to-back European Championships after her 2017 success with the Netherlands.

After the tournament produced record attendances, including the highest ever in a European Championship final, England captain Leah Williamson wants the success to mean something in the future.

She said: “The legacy of this tournament is a change in society, it is everything that we have done, we brought everybody together, we got people at games.

“We want them to come to WSL games, the legacy is this team are winners and that is the start of a journey.”

England's Leah Williamson with the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA



