Uni student dies after eating cannabis gummies

University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, where Damilola Grace Olakanmi was studying business law. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

Herts university bosses are refusing to comment on the death of a business law student who ate synthetic cannabis gummies bought through a messaging app.

Damilola Grace Olakanmi, who was an undergraduate at the Hatfield-based uni, had cannabis gummies delivered to her doorstep at her home in Ilford, East London, in ‘child friendly packaging’ on Tuesday, March 29 at 11.30pm.

Damilola, 23, had taken just one gummy with her friend, 21, before they both fell ill.

She was taken by air ambulance to Queen’s Hospital, Romford in a critical condition and despite treatment passed away a few days later on Saturday, April 2.

Her friend, an American student who was visiting the UK, was later discharged from the hospital.

The WHT approached the university for a comment but was told all media enquiries had to go through the Met police.

Richard Taylor, 75, a relative of Damilola’s family, speaking to the Evening Standard, said it was a 'tragic' loss that served as a warning to others about the dangers of drugs.

“[Her mother] Wumi has lost her only child - she has nothing now. Damilola was a promising young woman who should be looking forward to her future and having children of her own. She was studying law."

A family member known as Dunni, added: "The family will never come to terms with this. We need to know what happened.

"We don’t want Damilola’s memory to be just like that. You want her to be remembered as the girl who asked everyone, 'Are you okay and do you want anything?'"

Ch Supt Stuart Bell of the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit said: “I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets.

“Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

“Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances."

The University of Hertfordshire Student Union has also refused to comment on the incident.

Leon Brown, 37, from South Norwood, has been arrested and charged with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.