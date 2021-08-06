Laura Kenny wins historic madison gold at Tokyo Olympics

Published: 11:53 AM August 6, 2021

Great Britain's Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny celebrate with their gold medals after winning the women's madison final at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Credit: PA

Laura Kenny became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games as she and Katie Archibald were crowned the first-ever women’s madison champions in Tokyo.

The pair dominated the race at the Izu Velodrome to make history, with former Welwyn Wheelers rider Kenny winning her fifth gold and sixth overall medal - making her the most decorated female Team GB athlete of all-time.

She is now also the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald (right) and Laura Kenny during the women's madison fiinal at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

“I've never wanted to win a medal so much in all my life,” said the 29-year-old.

“I messaged my husband Jason and said I feel like my Olympics ends today.

“I love the team pursuit but I felt relief when it was over because this was the one race I wanted to win - I just feel so relieved.”

Kenny's madison gold was her first as a mother, having given birth to son Albie in 2017.

“All week I've been saying please don't ask me about Albie - I've never missed him so much,” she said in an emotional interview.

“But I couldn't do it without these girls. With Katie I feel like I'm racing with a sister - I'm so grateful to have her here and her support. I couldn't have done it without her.”

Great Britain's Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny celebrate on the podium at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

The British duo were among the favourites for the race, with Archibald having won World Championship madison gold in 2018 before she and Kenny teamed up for European silver the following year.

They put on a masterclass in Tokyo to win 10 of the 12 sprints on offer and gain a lap, with their dominance seeing them finish with more than double the points of silver medal winners Denmark.

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy was full of praise for the duo, telling the BBC: “They went out and dominated from the word go to win the first sprint - they won by three or four bike lengths every time - they had speed, tactics and complete control.

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold in the women's madison final at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

“All their rivals were fighting for silver or bronze early on. They took that race by the scruff of the neck.”

Kenny adds her gold medal to the silver she won in the team pursuit on Tuesday alongside Archibald, Neah Evans and Josie Knight.

The 29-year-old has the chance to win her sixth Olympic title when she races in the omnium on Sunday, the final event of her games.