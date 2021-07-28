When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Published: 4:01 PM July 28, 2021

Laura Kenny has the chance to win three golds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. - Credit: PA

Cyclist Laura Kenny could become Team GB’s most successful female athlete of all-time at the Tokyo Olympic games as the former Welwyn Wheelers rider eyes three gold medals.

The 29-year-old shone at London 2012, winning gold in the omnium and team pursuit before repeating the feat four years at the Rio games.

Having recovered from a broken arm and shoulder that led her to consider retirement, Kenny now has her sights set on adding further medals to her collection – including an Olympic first.

Laura Kenny during her flying lap of the omnium race at London 2012. - Credit: PA

What events is Laura Kenny competing in?

Kenny will compete in the team pursuit and omnium once again as she looks to defend her Olympic titles.

You may also want to watch:

She also has the chance to become the first-ever women’s madison winner – a race in which each team must complete more laps than any of the other teams.

When is Laura Kenny in action?

All times BST

Monday, August 2

Women’s team pursuit qualifying – 7.30am to 10.30am

Tuesday, August 3

Women’s team pursuit first round and final – 7.30am to 10.10am

Friday, August 6

Women’s Madison final – 7.30am to 11.15am

Sunday, August 8

Women’s omnium – 2am to 5.15am