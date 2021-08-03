News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Laura Kenny takes silver in team pursuit after Germany set new world record to win gold at Tokyo Olympics

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:11 AM August 3, 2021    Updated: 12:06 PM August 3, 2021
Great Britain's Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker with their

Great Britain's Laura Kenny (second right), Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker with their silver medals for the women's team pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

Laura Kenny and Team GB claimed silver in the women’s team pursuit race after Germany smashed the world record at the Izu Velodrome to take gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 

Nearly six seconds were taken off the record during qualifying, heats and the final, smashing the 4:10.236 time set by former Welwyn Wheelers rider Kenny and teammates Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell Shand when they won gold at Rio 2016. 

The German team of Franziska Brauße, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger qualified in 4:07.307 to smash that time, but Tuesday would see the records tumble in breath-taking day of cycling in Shizuoka.

Kenny and Archibald, along with Olympic debutants Neah Evans and Josie Knight, took on the USA in heat three, with their time of 4:06.748 setting yet another new WR and the fastest ever time by a Team GB women’s team pursuit squad. 

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight of Great Britain in the Women's Team Pursu

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Josie Knight won silver for Team GB in the women's team pursuit at Izu Velodrome in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan. - Credit: PA

That record would last just a matter of minutes as the Germans refused to be outdone, finishing in 4:06.159 to beat Italy and set up a mouth-watering gold medal race. 

You may also want to watch:

Germany were dominant in the final though, setting a searing pace to smash the world record once again and take Olympic gold with an incredible time of 4:04.242, with Team GB taking silver in 4:10.607. 

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final, Kenny said: “I think they took everyone by surprise.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
  2. 2 Free gift card when you park in Welwyn Garden City this summer
  3. 3 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Support for Bukayo Saka continues as youth football team delivers shirt to England's Euro 2020 star
  3. 6 Roll up! Roll up! Hatfield goes to the circus!
  4. 7 From Hertfordshire to the Strictly dancefloor: 7 Strictly Come Dancing contestant from the county
  5. 8 Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat jailed
  6. 9 Do you remember when Grange Hill was filmed in Hatfield?
  7. 10 When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

“They were the quickest at the World Championship, but obviously in qualifying they just never got it right. We knew they were going to go fast, maybe just not that fast.”

Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny with their silver medals for the Women's Team Pursuit an

Laura Kenny and husband Jason Kenny with their silver medals for the women's team pursuit and men’s team sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Credit: PA

Kenny, Team GB’s most successful Olympian of all-time, adds the medal to the four golds she won at London 2012 and Rio 2016. 

She has the chance to become the first British woman to win an Olympic title at three games when she takes part in the omnium and madison later this week. 

The 29-year-old also has the chance to become the most decorated British female Olympian in those races, a record currently held by equestrian rider Charlotte Dujardin. 

Kenny is not thinking about winning medals in her next two events, joking: “I mean I’ll just keep turning up and see what happens.”

Olympics
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Fiona Thomson, WHBC executive member for housing and climate change,

Safety check and risk assessment failings for hundreds of Welwyn...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Stanborough lakes

Water safety advice issued following lake drowning

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
St Christopher's Care Home in Drakes Way, Hatfield.

New report reveals 28 Covid deaths at Hatfield care home

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
LoveHoney

Welwyn Garden City named Hertfordshire’s sexiest place

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus