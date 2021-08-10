Published: 10:59 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 11:09 AM August 10, 2021

Laura Kenny and husband Jason could be in line for the unprecedented husband and wife sporting feat of together becoming a Knight and Dame. - Credit: PA

Laura Kenny is in line to become a Dame in the New Year's honours list after her record-breaking performances at the Tokyo Olympics, with the cycling star also favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The former Welwyn Wheelers rider won silver in the team pursuit and gold in the first-ever women’s madison race as she became the first British female to win gold at three Olympic Games.

Kenny (nee Trott) is now also the most decorated women in Team GB history and the most successful female Olympic cyclist of all-time.

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold in the women's madison final at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

She and husband Jason Kenny look set for the unprecedented husband and wife sporting feat of together becoming a Knight and Dame, after Jason won gold and silver in the Izu Velodrome to take him clear of knights Chris Hoy, Bradley Wiggins and Steve Redgrave as Team GB’s most successful male athlete.

Although marital couples have previously both been awarded a Knighthood and Damehood, including Sir John Major and Dame Norma Major, it has never simultaneously happened to a sporting duo.

Cycling’s golden couple married in the summer of 2016 shortly after their medal-winning success at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, and their son Albie was born just under a year later in August 2017.

Great Britain's Jason and Laura Kenny arrive at Heathrow Airport following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

Laura’s achievements at the games have seen her become betting favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

According to odds from BetVictor, the 29-year-old is at 2/1 to become the first female winner of the award since 2006, after the price was sliced from 6/1.

She overtakes previous favourite, diver Tom Daley, who is still a strong contender for the award at 5/2, and swimmer Adam Peaty also made history with his two golds at Tokyo priced at 7/1.

Kenny’s fellow cyclist Mark Cavendish is also in contention at 7/1, while outsiders to win the award include Lewis Hamilton at 14/1, gold medal winning swimmer Duncan Scott at 16/1 and England’s Euro 2020 star Raheem Sterling at 22/1.