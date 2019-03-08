The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week? Archant

Paul Wood: 50, of Aldbury Grove, WGC.

Failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he played music after 10pm while at home on July 7. Fined £40. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Joshua Muchato: 56, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield.

Used a Mazda CX-3 Sport in Hatfield Road, St Albans, without insurance on June 16. Fined £195 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Eight penalty points issued.

Tom Dillon: 28, of Hobbs Way, WGC.

Used a Volkswagen in Ware Road, Hertford, without insurance on June 11. Fined £300 plus £100 costs and £30 towards victim services. Six penalty points issued.

John Wilson: 59, of Hill Crest, Potters Bar.

Drove a Ford without due care and attention on the M25 between J21-22 on July 14. He was seen to undertake numerous vehicles at speeds in excess of 90mph in lane 1, and then moved to lane 4 and increased to 100mph, before moving back to lane 1 and undertaking further vehicles. Wilson was fined £769 plus £170 costs and £76 towards victim services. Six penalty points issued.

Jack Hepburn: 30, of Willow Way, Potters Bar.

Stole two perfume gift sets worth £81 from Boots in Borehamwood on December 3, pregancy care products worth £30.58 from Holland and Barrett in Borehamwood on December 12, two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £30 from Asda in Borehamwood on January 1, razors and blades of an unknown value from Boots in Borehamwood on December 20, numerous items worth £188.50 from Tesco in Borehamwood on March 3, stole the Daily Mail newspaper from Tesco in Radlett on February 17, and drove a Peugeot 206 without insurance in Andrew Close, Shenley, on February 17. Fined £280 plus £341.58 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Six penalty points issued.

Matthew Bell: 48, of Holwell Road, WGC.

Drove a BMW M4 on Katescroft, WGC, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, on February 9. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £1,600 plus £85 costs and £160 towards victim services.

Shaun Colvin: 28, of Hollies Way, Potters Bar.

Attempted to break into Nelken Jewellers, Shenley Road, Borehamwood, with intent to steal, on March 5 2018. Given a community order instructing him to attend rehabilitation activities for 10 days, ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 towards victim services.

Peter Plenchner: 33, The Mount, WGC.

Drove a Ford Transit at 37mph along the 30mph Howlands, WGC, on May 24. Fined £115 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Daniel Boulton: 29, of Frampton Road, Potters Bar.

Drove a BMW 320 without insurance and without due care and attention on the B1000 Hertford Road, Poplars Green, on August 22. He turned right from Hertford Road towards Panshanger Lane, across the path of a Renault Clio, causing a collision. Fined £1,100 plus £85 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with eight points

Alwaro Arwaj: 18, of Hazel Grove, Hatfield.

Drove a Volkswagen Golf without insurance or a licence, unsupervised and not displaying L plates, on Bishops Rise, Hatfield, on April 23 2018. Fined £120 plus £40 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Charlie Brinkley: 21, of Great Ley, WGC.

Assaulted a woman by beating in Hatfield on December 8 and threatening to throw a chair through her TV and smash up her flat on December 9. Made subject to a community order instructing him to participate in 20 days of a Thinking Skills Programme, and carry out 120 hours unpaid community work. Made subject to a restraining order lasting until March 6 2020. Ordered to pay £620 costs and £85 towards victim services.