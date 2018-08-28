Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results round-up

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Alexander Broom: 24, of Salisbury Road, WGC.

Used a Vauxhall Astra on St Albans Road in Redbourn on March 2 when there was no insurance and a licence.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Andrej Corobuta: 19, of Hare Lane, Hatfield.

Used a Renault in Travellers Lane, Hatfield, when there was no insurance on March 7.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for 12 months.

Tobias Elom-Ogbodo: 29, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield.

Rode a cycle on Cavendish Way, Hatfield, on April 30 whilst unfit to ride through drink or drugs.

The defendant was incapable of having control of the cycle in that he started to negotiate a roundabout and lost control of his cycle.

He collided with a vehicle already on the roundabout.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Alfred Majek-Oduyoye: 21, of Aviation Avenue, Hatfield.

Had a lock knife in a public place in Borehamwood on August 4 and was unable to give a good reason for having it.

Possession of two wraps of cocaine on the same date in Borehamwood.

Used an Audi in Borehamwood on the same date without insurance.

Failed to turn up at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 20.

Community order. The defendant must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £620 court costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Ban obligatory due to repeat offending.

Hakim Sharkey: 22, of Pollards Close, WGC.

Possession of two wraps of cocaine in WGC on May 13.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Dominic Thompson: 34, of no fixed abode.

Stole alcohol worth £120 from Asda in Hatfield on June 12.

Community order made.

Banned from Asda for a year.

He must also take part in a Thinking Skills Programme and participate in activity as required by a responsible officer for up to 15 days.

Ordered to pay compensation of £120.

Muntasar Abdullahi: 20, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield.

Used a BMW 116 in Hatfield on May 30 when he had no insurance.

He was holding a provisional licence at the time but was not displaying L plates and was unsupervised.

Fined £880.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Jesse Agykeum: 21, of Queen Bee Court, Hatfield.

On June 15 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Dexroy Browne: 23, C/O Stockbreach Road, Hatfield.

Used a Lexmoto in Hatfield on May 26 when there was no insurance in place.

He also had no driving licence. No L plates were attached to the vehicle and he was carrying a pillion passenger.

Fined £160.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Mihail Dubovic: 46. of Cheviots, Hatfield.

On June 15 in Stevenage, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a Rover 75 who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Ronnie Muskett: 18, of The Causeway, Potters Bar.

Used a Honda in Cheshunt on May 27 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Joanne Roberts: 49, of Carbone Hill, Northaw.

Drove a Mini Cooper in Cheshunt on June 15 at 38mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £50.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Tanesha Santiso: 26, of Mountway Close, WGC.

Drove a Vauxhall in Harpenden on June 9 at 38mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Joey Smith: 35, of Sandpiper Close, Hatfield.

Drove a Ford Europe in Hatfield on June 6 while holding a provisional licence and without L plates or an instructor.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Lea Kelly: 34, of Fretherne Road, WGC.

Damaged a small pane of glass belonging to the Grove pub in WGC.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Fined £370.

Ordered to pay compensation of £25, £30 to victim services and £45 court costs.

Terry Pateman: 32, of Cornflower Way, Hatfield.

Assaulted a woman by beating her in Hatfield on September 1.

Fined £450. Ordered to pay victim services £45 and £85 court costs.

Michael Dormer: 33, C/O St Aldreys Green, WGC.

Stole various items from Asda in Hatfield worth £55 on April 4.

Ordered to pay compensation of £55.