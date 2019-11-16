Advanced search

Do you recognise any of Herts Police's Most Wanted?

16 November, 2019 - 12:01
New names have been added to the latest Herts Most Wanted list

Another 14 names have been added to Herts Police's Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the updated Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

If you do, you could be of help to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times publishes police appeals for dozens of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across the county.

Take a look through the latest police most wanted list at www.whtimes.co.uk/news/herts-most-wanted

If you recognise any of the people currently featured on the updated list and know where they are, you could help police track them down and bring them to justice.

The galleries are revised regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Herts Police advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people listed do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, where you do not have to give your name and you could be entitled to a cash reward.

