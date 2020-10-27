Advanced search

Latest coronavirus figures continue to show steady rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

PUBLISHED: 14:37 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 27 October 2020

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Stevenage and North Herts, while the two local authorities remain at medium risk level.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were a 130 confirmed cases in Welwyn Hatfield between October 17 and 23.

This was up 24 from the previous week, bringing the overall total to 937 up to October 26.

For Hertsmere during the same period, there were an 151 confirmed cases, up 39 compared with the previous week.

You may also want to watch:

The total number of cases sits at 1,199.

Welwyn Hatfield had 106 cases per 100,000 people, while Hertsmere had 144 – the average area in England had 137 per 100,000.

Death rates for Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere 114 and 187 respectively.

The latest R-number in the UK is between 1.2 and 1.4, which means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

Last week, Hertfordshire County Council held a briefing where Cllr Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention, confirmed the county was at the higher end of tier one.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Latest coronavirus figures continue to show steady rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Symondshyde Green Belt a ‘lifeline’ during pandemic say campaigners

Aerial view of Symondshyde Green Belt land. Picture: Save Symondshyde

Herts Ad Sunday League: Gap at the top of the Premier Division shrinks after win for Beehive and loss for Brookmans Park

Hilltop (white) defend against Phoenix in their Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division match. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Zoowatch: Halloween fun for sea lions and a rare glimpse of rare red panda cub

Zookeepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo prepared a Halloween feast for the sealion colony as they prepared to say farewell to the much-loved family, who will soon leave for their new home at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Children’s clothes shop retiree thanks Potters Bar community for the nearly 50 years

The Lee Joy shop is closing but will be taken over by a Hatfield company. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin