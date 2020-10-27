Latest coronavirus figures continue to show steady rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere
PUBLISHED: 14:37 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 27 October 2020
Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Stevenage and North Herts, while the two local authorities remain at medium risk level.
According to the Office for National Statistics, there were a 130 confirmed cases in Welwyn Hatfield between October 17 and 23.
This was up 24 from the previous week, bringing the overall total to 937 up to October 26.
For Hertsmere during the same period, there were an 151 confirmed cases, up 39 compared with the previous week.
The total number of cases sits at 1,199.
Welwyn Hatfield had 106 cases per 100,000 people, while Hertsmere had 144 – the average area in England had 137 per 100,000.
Death rates for Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere 114 and 187 respectively.
The latest R-number in the UK is between 1.2 and 1.4, which means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.
Last week, Hertfordshire County Council held a briefing where Cllr Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention, confirmed the county was at the higher end of tier one.
