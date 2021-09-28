‘I could have cried’ - New classroom delight for school after constructors come to the rescue 

Published: 11:38 AM September 28, 2021

Children and staff at Ladbrooke JMI were all smiles at the opening of their new classroom. - Credit: Heather Eldridge

Pupils and teachers at a Potters Bar school are enjoying their new classroom after a Hatfield-based construction company came to the rescue and saved the project when the original builders went into administration.

Ladbrooke JMI School had fundraised to build the outdoor facility and paid money to a Potters Bar building firm to complete the project.

But, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the company went into administration, the school lost their money and didn’t have enough cash to finish the classroom.

Ladbrooke headteacher Tracey Webster opens the new classroom. - Credit: Heather Eldridge

With Ladbrooke in desperate need of help, Hatfield-based LA Metalworks' Scott de la Fuente came to the rescue, donating £12,500 and completing construction of the classroom.

“I got a phone call from Scott and he offered his help,” Ladbrooke headteacher Tracey Webster told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“I explained the situation and sent over what we were planning to do, and on the last day of term he rang up and put forward a proposal of what he could do for us with the money we had left from fundraising.

LA Metalworks' Scott de la Fuente donated £12,500 and completed the classroom project. - Credit: Heather Eldridge

“I could have cried to be honest. It was just the fact someone with no connection to the school wanted to help.

“We have been so lucky to have someone come forward and help us, and I genuinely believe we wouldn’t have a building if it wasn’t for them.

“I don’t think they understand how much of a difference they and the building have made to the school.”

Children have been enjoying the new classroom, which officially opened at the end of the last school year, and Tracey added: “We are absolutely delighted with the new classroom.

The new classroom has become home to Ladbrooke's after school club. - Credit: Heather Eldridge

“Going forward it’s going to make such a difference as to what we can do with the children, just having that extra space in the school.

“The children love going in there. It’s used every day for after school club which is why we originally needed that bigger space because the club had outgrown the space we did have.

“Everyone had been eagerly watching the building go up and asking when they can go in, so there was lots of excitement when we finally could.

“They are loving the space and it’s made such a difference.”