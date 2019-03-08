Advanced search

Pet Labrador has a 'grape escape' after eating 108 grapes

PUBLISHED: 12:46 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 19 June 2019

Pippa the labrador and the consumed grapes

Archant

Archant

A Labrador had a lucky escape after wolfing down a whole bag of grapes.

Pippa the labradorPippa the labrador

Five-year-old Pippa was immediately taken by her owners to Mimram Veterinary Centre after consuming 108 grapes - which can be toxic and even fatal to some dogs.

The black Labrador had scoffed down the heap of grapes which had been left to defrost in a bag on her owner's kitchen side cabinet.

Head veterinary nurse at Mimram Vets, Anna Wright, said: "It was thanks to Pippa's owner's quick thinking that she was with us very soon after the grapes had been eaten.

"We were able to give Pippa an injection to make her vomit. Thankfully the grapes hadn't been inside her long enough to be properly digested and we were pleased to see she was back to her old self soon after."

The grapes Pippa had eatenThe grapes Pippa had eaten

Pippa's owner, Paul Wainwright, was relieved the fruit didn't cause serious damage to the family's lovable Labrador.

Paul said: "It was my son Tom who noticed Pippa had eaten all the grapes and immediately let us know.

"Pippa tends to eat whatever she finds so we quickly learned what she can and can't eat when she was young.

"She once ate a tray of chocolate brownies and we had to take her to the out of hours vets for treatment. This is the first time she has eaten grapes and we have certainly learned not to leave them out in the kitchen again."

Head vet Anna added: "There are a number of foods that are potentially life-threatening to pets when eaten, including chocolate, but not many owners are aware of the dangers of grapes and raisins.

"Just like any toxicity, early treatment is the key. If you suspect your pet has eaten grapes, raisins or products containing them, bring your pet to your vet practice as quickly as possible."

All grapes and raisins - as well as foods that contain them such as mince pies and fruit cake - can be poisonous to dogs, and potentially poisonous to cats.

Signs and symptoms that may occur after a toxic ingestion in pets include loss of appetite, tiredness, dehydration, and vomiting or diarrhoea, often within a few hours.

