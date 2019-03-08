Advanced search

Labour holds protest on proposals to close Welwyn Garden City urgent care centre at night

PUBLISHED: 10:50 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 05 July 2019

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: NHS.

Archant

Labour is holding a protest today against the proposed partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre.

This is part of Welwyn Hatfield Labour Party's campaign to prevent the closure of overnight services at the new QEII.

Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Rosie Newbigging said they "hope to be joined by local communities and NHS workers".

READ MORE: NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre

Today's rally also coincided with the 71st anniversary of the creation of the National Health Service.

Ms Newbigging has also been meeting with the East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), who are seeking views on whether to close the urgent care centre at night.

The rally will take place at 7pm today in front of the QEII Hospital.

For more information, please go here: facebook.com/events/2430556313893740/

East and North Herts CCG is also running public feedback meetings on the proposal - with the next one taking place on Monday from 11am to 1.30pm at the London Colney Community Centre in St Albans.

The dates of all the meetings are available online via: qeiiucc.enhertsccg.nhs.uk/events

You can also have your say by downloading a questionnaire and submitting it to the same website or by post, to arrive by Wednesday, September 4, at: Opinion Research Services, Freepost SS1018, PO Box 530, Swansea, SA1 1ZL (no stamp required).

