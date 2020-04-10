WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice Archant

Dated. 10th April 2020. the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date.8th May 2020 (28 days later) Notice is Given that we La Mesa Familia Ltd, Tapas Bar and Restaurant has applied to the Licensing Authority for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: - Application for a Premises Licence. Postal Address of Premises: La Mesa Familia, 66 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 4BP

A statement of the relevant licensable activities proposed: The on sale of Alcohol from 12.00 until 2300 Tuesday to Saturday and 12.00 until 22.00 Sundays. Christmas Eve 12.00 until 23.59 and New Years Eve 12.00 until 01.00 the following day.

Opening hours from 07.00 until 09.00 Mondays, 07.00 until 23.00 Tuesday to Friday, 09.00 to 23.00 Saturday and 09.00 until 22.00 Sunday, earlier than those for alcohol as specified in the application

Proposals to Vary licences, to include details of Unamplified Recorded Music from 18.00 to 23.00 Tuesday to Saturday and 18.00 to 22.00 Sunday all as specified in the application

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website - www.welhat.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.