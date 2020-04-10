Advanced search

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

PUBLISHED: 12:34 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 08 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Dated. 10th April 2020. the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date.8th May 2020 (28 days later)

Notice is Given that we La Mesa Familia Ltd, Tapas Bar and Restaurant has applied to the Licensing Authority for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: - Application for a Premises Licence.

Postal Address of Premises: La Mesa Familia, 66 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 4BP

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Dated. 10th April 2020. the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date.8th May 2020 (28 days later)

Notice is Given that we La Mesa Familia Ltd, Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Has applied to the Licensing Authority for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: - Application for a Premises Licence.

You may also want to watch:

Postal Address of Premises: La Mesa Familia, 66 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 4BP

A statement of the relevant licensable activities proposed: The on sale of Alcohol from 12.00 until 2300 Tuesday to Saturday and 12.00 until 22.00 Sundays. Christmas Eve 12.00 until 23.59 and New Years Eve 12.00 until 01.00 the following day.

Opening hours from 07.00 until 09.00 Mondays, 07.00 until 23.00 Tuesday to Friday, 09.00 to 23.00 Saturday and 09.00 until 22.00 Sunday, earlier than those for alcohol as specified in the application

Proposals to Vary licences, to include details of Unamplified Recorded Music from 18.00 to 23.00 Tuesday to Saturday and 18.00 to 22.00 Sunday all as specified in the application

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website - www.welhat.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Uni of Herts makes hand sanitiser for NHS and carers

Hand sanitiser made by the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH.

Welwyn man arrested after brandishing crowbar

The incident took place in Hawbush Rise in Welwyn. Picture: Google Street View

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Iconic Stokes image is Wisden-MCC Photograph of Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019
Drive 24