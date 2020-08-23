Music fest in Welwyn Hatfield ‘breached’ many COVID-19 protocols

Press images from the Hush Village festival before it took place in Cuffley. Picture: Supplied by Pineapple PR before the pandemic Supplied by Pineapple PR

After footage of a Welwyn Hatfield music festival showed party goers dancing close together, Herts County Council has said the videos demonstrate COVID-19 protocols were breached.

Organisers of La Fiesta, a one-day dance music festival which was held at Colesdale Farm on Sunday, did alert HCC before holding the event and the county has worked closely with the organisers to ensure that everything was in line with public health measures.

However, at the weekend, footage of revellers on social media displayed dozens of people inside a tent dancing to music very close together with no social distancing.

Darryl Keen, director of community protection at HCC speaking on behalf of the county’s health protection officers board, said: “We worked closely with the organiser to ensure the correct procedures and COVID-secure protocols were identified for this event.

“The footage that has emerged from over the weekend shows many breaches of these requirements.”

Though the footage shows people crammed in a tent on social media, outside near the stage people do appear to be segregated, social distanced and are remaining in their groups.

Another all-day Hush Village and La Fiesta festival, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, is set to take place but also might not go ahead in light of the latest news.

Mr Keen added: “Public safety is paramount and we are reviewing the future of these events with the organiser.”

The two weekend festivals have already been cancelled earlier this month due to bad weather.

The organisers said at the time: “It is always our priority to ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of our guests are paramount at all of our events and therefore, after close contact and conversations with all required authorities this event has been postponed until next week, where the forecast is predicted to be more favourable.”

La Fiesta has been contacted for a comment.