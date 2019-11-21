Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City's footbridge refurbishment?

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail. Archant

There will be an information event with Network Rail on Tuesday where people can find out about the footbridge refurbishment plans at Welwyn Garden City station.

Work to improve the footbridge, which links the railway station and east Welwyn Garden City, will begin on Sunday, December 22.

It will be completely refurbished with a lift and new stairs installed, and the bridge will also be cleaned, repainted, resurfaced and have new lights fitted.

During this time there will be no access to the station via Hydeway and an alternative route via Bridge Road will be signposted, but it will not disrupt rail services.

The event will take place at the Howard Centre on Tuesday, November 26 from 1pm to 7pm, where you will be able to speak to both Network Rail and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council about the plans.

Borough councillor Malcolm Cowan, for Peartree ward, has welcomed the plans, but says the long bridge closure will affect residents.

He said: "Having to walk round via the busy main roads of Broadwater Road and Bridge Road for four months over winter, often in the dark, is not something anyone will be looking forward to.

"Many may well take to their cars, with all the effect on congestion and pollution that this will bring, assuming they can find space to park.

"There appears to have been little thought given to alternatives, such as dropping a temporary set of steps at the station end, to leave the rest of the bridge free to work on".

Work is set to be completed in late Spring 2020.