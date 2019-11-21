Advanced search

Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City's footbridge refurbishment?

PUBLISHED: 06:51 22 November 2019

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

Archant

There will be an information event with Network Rail on Tuesday where people can find out about the footbridge refurbishment plans at Welwyn Garden City station.

Work to improve the footbridge, which links the railway station and east Welwyn Garden City, will begin on Sunday, December 22.

It will be completely refurbished with a lift and new stairs installed, and the bridge will also be cleaned, repainted, resurfaced and have new lights fitted.

During this time there will be no access to the station via Hydeway and an alternative route via Bridge Road will be signposted, but it will not disrupt rail services.

You may also want to watch:

The event will take place at the Howard Centre on Tuesday, November 26 from 1pm to 7pm, where you will be able to speak to both Network Rail and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council about the plans.

Borough councillor Malcolm Cowan, for Peartree ward, has welcomed the plans, but says the long bridge closure will affect residents.

He said: "Having to walk round via the busy main roads of Broadwater Road and Bridge Road for four months over winter, often in the dark, is not something anyone will be looking forward to.

"Many may well take to their cars, with all the effect on congestion and pollution that this will bring, assuming they can find space to park.

"There appears to have been little thought given to alternatives, such as dropping a temporary set of steps at the station end, to leave the rest of the bridge free to work on".

Work is set to be completed in late Spring 2020.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City’s footbridge refurbishment?

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

A night to remember as Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 winners revealed

Businesses turned out for the 23rd annual Hertfordshire Business Awards. Picture: Archant

Closest A&E hospital to Potters Bar and Hatfield urges patients to go elsewhere for non-urgent treatment

Barnet General Hospital in Chipping Barnet. Picture: Google Street View.

Appeal refused for flats on Potters Bar Royal British Legion site

The Royal British Legion site in Potters Bar will not become eight flats but could still become six. Picture: Google street view.

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists