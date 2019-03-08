Advanced search

Alzheimer's Society call for knitted donations for unforgettable yarn bomb displays in Welwyn and Letchworth garden cities

PUBLISHED: 17:48 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 23 April 2019

Jacky Taverner, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Manager, is calling for people to donate knitted Forget-Me-Nots. Picture: supplied

People of all ages and abilities are being asked to knit or crochet as many forget-me-not flowers as possible to help ‘yarn bomb’ Hertfordshire’s garden cities.

John Lewis display in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: suppliedJohn Lewis display in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied

John Lewis & Partners in Welwyn Garden City have partnered with Alzheimer's Society to collect donations for unforgettable displays during Dementia Awareness week, which runs from May 20-26.

Everyone is invited to visit the haberdashery department of John Lewis Welwyn Garden City to help create their own flowers.

Alzheimer's Society dementia support manager in Hertfordshire, Jacky Taverner, said: “The plan is to create displays in both Welwyn and Letchworth garden cities during the week and get people to think of the actions, big or small, that they can do to help a person living with dementia stay connected to the things they love for longer.

“People can get in touch for a pattern of the Forget-Me-Not design and donate their flowers to me anytime between now and Monday, May 13.”

Anyone wanting to get involved or donate their knitted Forget-Me-Nots, contact Alzheimer's Society's Hertfordshire office on 01707 378365 or email Jacky.Taverner@alzheimers.org.uk

