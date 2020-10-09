Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City school buys black cab to transport pupils

PUBLISHED: 09:49 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 09 October 2020

Kightsfield's headteacher Suzanne Thrower with the black cab. Picture: Supplied

Kightsfield's headteacher Suzanne Thrower with the black cab. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City school has bought a London black cab to help transport pupils around.

You may spot the Knightsfield School black cab on your travels in the future, but the school asks you don’t try to flag it down!

You may also want to watch:

The school has recently purchased a decommissioned London black cab, added the school branding and will now be using it as much as possible for local journeys.

This will save them the need to use their large minibus for just a few pupils.

Knightsfield School is for hearing impaired children and has installed a hearing loop in the back, which allows for easy communication with the pupils during a journey, an added benefit.

Headteacher Suzanne Thrower, welcomed the new addition saying: “I am thrilled with the taxi! The staff and pupils enjoy travelling in it and it gives us much more flexibility for taking the pupils safely to Oaklands College and to our other educational partners across the area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City school buys black cab to transport pupils

Kightsfield's headteacher Suzanne Thrower with the black cab. Picture: Supplied

Cuffley roads to close as Network Rail upgrades railway bridges and Hertford Line

Cuffley Bridge is being improved by Network Rail. Picture: GTR

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 finalists revealed

Last year's 2019 Herts Advertiser Community Awards winners. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

Hatfield-based young homeless charity thanks B&Q for £5,000 donation

Judith Heald, HYH - floating support worker, Joan Barker B&Q WGC- customer services advisor , Katie Rolfe HYH - corporate fundraising officer, Sian Burvill, B&Q WGC - HR administrator , Holly Harding, HYH - intensive outreach worker. Picture: B&Q

Potters Bar Town end Cray Wanderers’ long unbeaten run with superb and clinical performance

Thomas Gogo got the second of the three Potters Bar Town goals against Cray Wanderers. Picture: DANNY LOO