Welwyn Garden City school buys black cab to transport pupils

A Welwyn Garden City school has bought a London black cab to help transport pupils around.

You may spot the Knightsfield School black cab on your travels in the future, but the school asks you don’t try to flag it down!

The school has recently purchased a decommissioned London black cab, added the school branding and will now be using it as much as possible for local journeys.

This will save them the need to use their large minibus for just a few pupils.

Knightsfield School is for hearing impaired children and has installed a hearing loop in the back, which allows for easy communication with the pupils during a journey, an added benefit.

Headteacher Suzanne Thrower, welcomed the new addition saying: “I am thrilled with the taxi! The staff and pupils enjoy travelling in it and it gives us much more flexibility for taking the pupils safely to Oaklands College and to our other educational partners across the area.”