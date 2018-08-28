Welwyn Garden City hero saves children from fire

A Welwyn Garden City family have expressed their gratitude after a neighbour helped save their children from a burning house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At 1.18am on Sunday, December 30, a devastating fire broke out at an address on Knella Road, starting in the kitchen and moving to the rest of the house.

The family believe that the cause of the fire may have been down to an electrical fault.

Before fire services could get there, a neighbour, Conner Martin, was able to rescue two children from the family of five that was trapped in the house.

“If it weren’t for him, they might not have got out,” said father Philip Byott, 43.

Conner had been standing in his back garden having a late-night cigarette before bedtime when he noticed the commotion.

Getting his boots on, he leapt into action and ran towards the house.

The front door was open, but when he tried to enter the house he couldn’t get further than a few steps up the stairs as the smoke was so overwhelming.

He ran round the side of the house, where the mother, Caroline Morriss, and her three children were screaming from a first floor window.

“I couldn’t even see who was at the window because there was so much smoke,” Conner told the Welwyn Hatfield Times. “You could just see hands.”

Having found a short ladder at the side of the house, the six-foot-three builder still wasn’t fully able to reach the windowledge.

Philip said that the older children had to dangle their younger brother by his feet from the window to get him down to Conner.

Conner managed to catch him and set him on the ground.

After checking he was ok, Conner went back up the ladder and helped a girl escape. “As she was coming out I think she slipped, she just sort of fell and landed on me and landed on the plants and stuff,” said Conner.

“I checked she was all right and that was when the fence came flying open and a fireman came through,” he said.

Crews from Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Hertford had arrived to put the fire out.

Turning to the girl, Conner offered her his coat as the firefighters made sure everyone else was safe. “It was quite a relief.

“By this time the whole kitchen was glowing orange and flames and smoke were everywhere but those brave firemen persisted,” he said.

By this point, Caroline had disappeared from the window and Conner was desperately worried about her.

“They literally dragged her down the stairs and out the door,” said Philip.

The ambulance service had sent out a Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulance officers, two ambulances and a rapid response team.

Caroline, who had to be resuscitated in the front garden by a team of paramedics, was taken to the Lister hospital and is still recovering from smoke inhalation.

Philip said he is incredibly grateful for Conner’s brave actions.

Although the families don’t know each other well, a family member visited on Sunday to thank him for what he did, and Philip is looking forward to thanking him in person.

They escaped with their lives, but the house has suffered enormous damage, said Philip, who is staying with family in St Albans.

Friends are now rallying round to help the family get back on their feet after the disaster, and the Welwyn Hatfield Times understands that a fundraising page is in the works to go towards taking the children for a well-deserved break.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times will share the fundraising link as soon as we can find it.

Sean Comerford, station commander for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue service, thanked Conner for his efforts, adding: “Our advice to people is to always have working smoke alarms in every property, and that everybody who lives in the property should be aware of, and be able to put into place, an escape plan.

“If anybody is in any doubt about whether their smoke alarms are working, please contact the station,” he said, adding that the fire service provides free smoke alarms.

Conner, who is due to become a father in May, will definitely be taking the advice on board. “It makes it a bit more scary, as my missus is pregnant. When I told her about it, she was a bit distraught.”

To contact the fire service about free smoke alarms and checking them, call 01707 343500.

