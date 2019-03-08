New interactive app shows Knebworth House through the ages

A new virtual reality app has been launched showing how Knebworth House might have looked in different periods of time.

When visiting Knebworth House, Park and Gardens next season, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the interactive app 'Knebworth Watch', which shows the view from the top of Knebworth's Watchman's Tower.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, and using information from the Knebworth House archive, the virtual reality app takes the user on a journey through history.

It shows what Knebworth House and Park may have looked like in Anglo-Saxon, Norman, Tudor and Victorian times, up to the modern day.

The 'Knebworth Watch' app has been funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of the Watchman's Tower project, a two-year enterprise running until September 2020 to restore access to the Victorian Watchman's Tower at Knebworth House.

Harmony Studios, which developed the app, generously matched the National Lottery funding for the app's development.

Help was also received from Year 5 students at Roebuck Academy in Stevenage, who designed Saxon villages which inspired the Saxon scene within the app.

Katherine Dunstan, education officer at Lytton Enterprises, said: "We are delighted that visitors will be able to see what Knebworth House may have looked like in different eras of history, and are extremely grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Harmony Studios for making this possible."

Jason Higgins, managing director at Harmony Studios, added: "To see history come to life in an interactive and engaging way, delivered using technology that younger audiences are so familiar with, is a really amazing and forward thinking way of engaging with visitors."

A unique 'living museum', Knebworth House is one of England's best-loved historic houses and is home to over 500 years of cultural and social history.

Since 1492, 19 generations of the Lytton family - diplomats, MPs, authors, playwrights, artists, and political activists - have contributed to the extraordinary collection of stories and mementoes housed beneath its stucco battlements.

Knebworth House offers a walk through history to both entertain and educate. From the court of Elizabeth I, through both sides of the English Civil War, to performances by Charles Dickens, hunger strikes for women's suffrage, paintings by Winston Churchill, all the way to the 21st century, and Knebworth Park's worldwide reputation as a classic rock venue and popular filming location.

In 1984, Knebworth House was given a new lease of life by the creation of the Knebworth House Education and Preservation Trust.

The 'Knebworth Watch' app is now available to download for free from the Apple Store and the Play Store.

