Knebworth surgery moving location next week

The current Knebworth Surgery site. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

A Knebworth based surgery is moving location and will be opening the new site next week.

The address of the new Knebworth Surgery is 7 St Martin’s Road, Knebworth, SG3 6ER, but the telephone number remains unchanged as 01438 812494.

The first working day there will be Monday, May 18.

The surgery on Station Road will be closed for the day on Friday, May 15, to prepare for the move to St Martin’s Road over that weekend.

Emergency, but not routine, appointments will be available at Marymead Surgery on that Friday.

The surgery has said that it would be helpful if people could make sure any prescription requests are put in a few days earlier to try and avoid any last minute urgent requirements on Friday, May 15.

The practice appreciates all the understanding, thanks and good wishes that they have received during this difficult time.