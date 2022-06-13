Four year old Knebworth pre-schooler is the youngest ever fundraiser for animal charity

Alana was really upset to learn that not all pets have a home. On the way to Woodgreen’s animal rehoming centre in Cambridgeshire, Alana said she was going to bring the animals a tissue to wipe away their tears. - Credit: Sarah Newcombe

A Knebworth four-year-old has become an animal charity's youngest ever fundraiser.

Pre-schooler Alana Newcombe-Unitt has managed to raise over £400 after completing sponsored bike ride laps around her local park to support homeless pets at Woodgreen rehoming centre in Cambridgeshire.

One of the UK's leading animal charities, Woodgreen is dedicated to improving pet welfare in the UK and beyond, and at any time will have more than 500 poorly, homeless or injured pets in their care.

Alana’s mum, Sarah Newcombe, said: “Like many children her age, Alana absolutely loves animals. So, she was really upset to learn that not all pets have a home. On the way to Woodgreen, Alana said she was going to bring the animals a tissue to wipe away their tears, which nearly made me cry!

“When she got back home, Alana kept talking about the animals and wanted to know how she could help them.”

Alana settled on a sponsored bike ride even though she had only recently learned how to ride her bike without the stabilisers and said she wanted to raise money to buy the animals “teddies, treats, beds and food”. Through her Justgiving page, Alana has already raised £428 so far, 95 per cent of her £450 target.

Katie Cliss, community fundraiser at Woodgreen, said: “At four years old, Alana is our youngest ever fundraiser! I’m so glad Alana’s visit made an impact and that she felt empowered to help the pets she saw. Alana’s fundraising will make a huge difference to the pets in need.”

Woodgreen does not receive any Government or Lottery funding and so relies entirely on the support of the general public. It campaigns for change in partnership with other national charities on issues such as the Dangerous Dog Act and compulsory microchipping, with the vision of a world where all pets are well cared for in loving homes for life.