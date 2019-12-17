Advanced search

Did you see man following a Knebworth funeral parlour theft?

PUBLISHED: 13:34 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 17 December 2019

The theft in Knebworth took place on December 12. Picture: Helen Drake.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a theft from a funeral parlour in Knebworth.

A man entered JJ Burgess & Sons Funeral Parlour on Station Road and stole a sum of money which was on the counter on Thursday, December 12 at around 2.15pm.

He is described as Asian or Spanish looking, 5ft 10ins tall wearing a blue woolly bobble hat and a blue/green jacket.

PC Rachel Williams said: "I'm interested to hear from anyone who saw a man matching the description in the area at the time of this incident to please get in touch with me via email at rachel.williams2@herts.pnn.police.uk."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/111645/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

