Woolmer Green care home resident has wish to return to House of Lords come true

PUBLISHED: 13:59 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 10 May 2019

Baron Graham of Edmonton outside of the Houses of Parliment. Picture: supplied.

Baron Graham of Edmonton outside of the Houses of Parliment. Picture: supplied.

Archant

A wish came true for a Woolmer Green care home resident when he was invited for a prestigious visit to the House of Lords.

Inside the Houses of Parliment.Picture: suppliedInside the Houses of Parliment.Picture: supplied

Lord Graham of Edmonton PC, made a wish on Knebworth Care Home's 'Wishing Tree' to go back to his former workplace in Parliament Square.

The 94-year-old former MP for the Labour party in Edmonton North is one of the oldest members of the House of Lords and has been active in politics since the 1970s.

The team at the care home arranged the surprise visit for Lord Graham, where he was invited to a meeting to speak to the attendees.

Lord Graham was also reunited with former colleagues and had the chance to meet current key figures within parliament like Sarah Clarke - the first female Black Rod in 650 years.

Lord Graham was made a life peer in 1983. Picture: supplied.Lord Graham was made a life peer in 1983. Picture: supplied.

Lord Graham, known to his friends and family as Ted, was born in Newcastle upon Tyne on 26th March 1925. He left school to work as an errand boy for the Co-op, where he was promoted to work in the office.

Prior to his career in politics, Lord Graham served in the British Army during the Second World War.

Vera Moreira-Henocq, Knebworth Care Home manager, said: "Residents are at the heart of everything we do here at Knebworth, and I am delighted that we could make Ted's wish come true.

"He is so passionate about politics, and lived his life to serve others, so it was important for us to arrange this surprise visit to a place that holds so many memories for him.

"Since his visit to the House of Lords, Ted has not stopped talking about the day."

Lord Graham added: "I was thrilled when the team told me we were going to the House of Lords - it really was a fantastic surprise. I cannot thank the team enough for giving me the opportunity revisit my former workplace and share great memories - plus make new ones with new members of parliament."

To find out more about Knebworth care home visit careuk.com/knebworth

