Care home welcomes school children for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A Knebworth care home welcomed school children from the village as they celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee together.

Care UK Knebworth opened its doors for pupils from Knebworth Primary School to mark Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne, with the event helping to bring back memories of previous Jubilees.

Celebrations didn’t stop there, as residents were also treated to a Jubilee-themed performance from Troubadour Productions.

Jenson from Knebworth Primary School celebrates with care home resident Pamela Omer. - Credit: James Linsell-Clark

“Intergenerational activities are a huge part of life here at Knebworth, which is why we loved being able to celebrate the jubilee with the pupils of Knebworth Primary School,” said Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth.

“These relationships can be beneficial for both sides and can provide older people with a sense of purpose and fulfilment.

“This is the first Jubilee the children have really experienced, and residents loved telling their younger friends all about the traditional celebrations they have enjoyed in their lifetimes and were thrilled to be able to pass these onto the next generation.

Care home resident Kay Malcolm with Matthew from Knebworth Primary School. - Credit: James Linsell-Clark

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Knebworth Primary, Troubadour Productions and our extended Knebworth family for joining us to mark the occasion – we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another party very soon.”